Surfside Building Collapse

-
"The concrete deterioration is accelerating," the Champlain Towers South's condo board president wrote as she asked for a $15 million special assessment for major structural repairs.
-
The Biden administration has provided assistance to rescue efforts through FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said they're waiting for information from forensic investigations before any bills are proposed.
-
In Paraguay and South Florida, the tragedy of a poor, but diligent and compassionate, nursing student has taken on special meaning in the Surfside condo collapse.
-
As one of the largest U.S. rescue operations in recent memory continues, those who escaped the tower or lost loved ones want to know how the 12-story structure could have failed so suddenly.
-
The federal agency that examined the twin towers' collapse on 9/11 is one of many that are probing what went wrong at Champlain Towers South.
-
Florida Task Force 3 consists of rescue personnel who are assisting in efforts at the site of the Surfside condo collapse.
-
Emergency crews have been working at the site of the Champlain Towers South building collapse around the clock since last Thursday.
-
Relatives of those missing in the Surfside condo collapse visited the site Sunday — and many mourned, including the family of Colombian Luis Fernando Barth.
-
Fire Complicates Rescue Efforts, 2018 Report Detailed Vital Repairs Were Needed in Surfside Condo BuildingPhotos in the 2018 report also detail complaints from residents about flooding in their unit during a hurricane. Another photo shows cracks in concrete.
-
Buses brought several groups of relatives to a place where they could view the pile and the rescuers at work. As relatives returned to a nearby hotel, several paused to embrace as they got off the bus. Others walked slowly with arms around each other back to the hotel entrance.
-
The official death toll is nine, with 152 people still unaccounted for. The mayor urged family members of those missing to have their DNA swabbed so that it can be matched with any remains found.