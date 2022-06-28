Stop WOKE Act

-
With Thursday marking 50 years since the federal law known as Title IX was enacted to bar sex-based discrimination in educational institutions, a new Florida law is set to change the way schools can train employees to comply with Title IX.
He said he had “grave concerns” about the plaintiffs’ legal standing to pursue blocking the law.
After rejecting math textbooks, state criteria now draw the line on what can be included in social studies materials.
Districts across Tampa Bay are waiting for publishers to navigate the appeals process so they can place book orders as soon as possible.
Congressman Charlie Crist and the other Democratic gubernatorial candidates say their priority is to stop Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the “culture wars” he has championed.
Florida officials recently rejected a slew of math textbooks, claiming they included "prohibited topics." Journalist Dana Goldstein theorizes the objections related to social-emotional learning.
Activist Chaz Stevens says the book isn't age appropriate and contains references to rape and bestiality. It's a not-so-subtle dig at Florida's recent efforts to ban books.
The lawsuit seeks to block the new law and a rule approved last year by the State Board of Education that targeted instruction on critical race theory.
The textbooks need to be ordered as soon as possible to have them in time for teacher training, said one Manatee County official.
The books were listed because they included “prohibited topics” or were inconsistent with state standards, according to the Florida Department of Education.
The rejected books make up a record 41% of the 132 books submitted for review, the Florida Department of Education said in a statement.
The legislature controversial legislation on abortion, immigration and a measure opponents say is intended to whitewash the teaching of history in schools and stifle workplace diversity training.