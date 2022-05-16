-
He said state control would protect residents in Central Florida.
'Married to the Mouse' author says DeSantis-Disney dispute likely to end in 'therapy,' not 'divorce'Richard Foglesong thinks that, in the end, not much will change because of the dire consequences of a "divorce."
The federal lawsuit claims the law violates Disney's right to free speech, breaks statutory obligations and could leave taxpayers on the hook for a billion dollars or more of Reedy Creek debt.
State Sen. Linda Stewart said the "latest word" on the state's plan puts Disney in a new district controlled by the governor's appointees.
The Walt Disney World complex's governing board says that when Florida created its special district, the state pledged not to alter that status unless all its debts are paid off.
Right now, the district is scheduled to be dissolved by June 2023.
The governor signed two Disney-related measures passed during a special session on congressional redistricting, prompting credit-rating agency Fitch Ratings to place a “rating watch negative” on about $1 billion in outstanding debt.
Democratic lawmakers say the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District will be increased taxes for residents of Orange and Osceola Counties.
Orange and Osceola counties could take on a massive debt held by Disney now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill revoking Disney World's special regulatory status.
Florida lawmakers have cleared the way to punish the Walt Disney Corporation for its opposition to a new state law that limits school instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. The proposals strip Disney of its ability to collect taxes and issue bonds, and eliminate a social media carveout for theme parks.
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' flexed his power this week in Tallahassee as lawmakers okayed the governor's controversial redistricting plan and curbed Disney's special jurisdiction.
It eliminates the self-governed districts by June 2023 and could have huge tax implications for Disney.