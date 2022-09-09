-
Said one resident: "I love the fact that the rest of the world loved Queen Elizabeth. She represented Great Britain in a wonderful light."
Throughout her 70 years as queen, Elizabeth II sought to maintain strict political neutrality. While Charles has been careful not to tread too publicly, he does have a history of wading into politics.
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's first monarch to be placed on the country's paper notes. There is no word yet on what new bank notes will look like, but there's a longstanding tradition for coins.
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Roberta Fiorito, co-author of Royal Trivia: Your Guide to the Modern British Royal Family and co-host of the Royally Obsessed podcast, about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The British government dubbed the protocol of handling Queen Elizabeth II's death "Operation London Bridge." It maps out the steps for accession, public viewings, her funeral and more.
Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1953 following the death of her father, King George VI. Her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — was marked by devotion to her nation.
Queen Elizabeth, who reigned for 70 years as Britain's monarch, died Thursday at Balmoral, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. She was 96. Her son Charles, 73, is now king.
The queen served as the United Kingdom's monarch since 1952. Her reign spanned a remarkable arc in British history and was defined by duty to country — and considerable family pain.
The queen, under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, had been in poor health in recent months. Her children were by her side when she passed away Thursday.