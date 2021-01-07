Pro-Trump Protests

-
We asked voters we met before the election to share their thoughts on American democracy in light of last week's events.
In an exclusive interview with NPR, the top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia describes how investigators are building their case.
Many young people across the country are finding this moment extremely scary. Parents, caregivers and teachers can help them cope.
Protesters for Black lives say when they protest for social justice they're met with tanks, rubber bullets and tear gas. Meanwhile, a mob of white extremists storm the Capitol with little resistance.
A search of social media sources led law enforcement to Johnson, who is seen in a widely circulated photo inside the Capitol carrying a lectern belonging to the House Speaker.
A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol after President Trump urged supporters to march to the building to oppose the election results. Roughly 14 hours later, Congress affirmed Joe Biden's victory.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in at the traditional ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol — minus the outgoing president.
The groundwork for the attack on the U.S. Capitol had been laid for weeks, say experts on extremism and social media — but it was a surprise when this time, the rhetoric turned into real violence.
In a new video, President Trump for the first time acknowledged that he lost the presidential election and condemned some of his supporters for storming the Capitol.
It would crack down on protests and make it difficult for local government officials to trim spending on law enforcement.
The move is the most severe punishment any social media company has taken in response to Trump, who used online platforms to encourage the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.
The way police handled Wednesday's onslaught showed that "some people are ... given certain kinds of leeway or space, and other people are not," says African American studies professor Eddie Glaude.