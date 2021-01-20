President Joe Biden

-
President Biden on Wednesday spoke to bringing the nation together in his first remarks as president of the United States.
Joe Biden gives his first address to the nation as president. NPR reporters from across the newsroom are providing live fact checks and analysis of the remarks.
Some 25,000 National Guard members are in the city where insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol just two weeks ago.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States. Follow live special coverage throughout the day beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
President Trump was impeached for inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. The violence and its aftermath will be an enduring symbol of his four years in the White House.
Joe Biden won the Florida Latino vote — but it was nonetheless a weak performance that has stunned his party into rethinking its approach to the state.
President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration has been largely downsized because of the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
President-elect Joe Biden teared up in his goodbye to his adopted home state before flying to Washington, D.C. "When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart," Biden said.
At her confirmation hearing Tuesday, Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen warned that without more federal help, the recession would last longer and be more painful than necessary.
Dr. Rachel Levine is currently the secretary of health in Pennsylvania, where she leads the state's fight against COVID-19.
By a 60%-to-27% margin, Americans said they thought Trump would go down as either one of the worst presidents in history or below average. President-elect Joe Biden is viewed more positively.
President-elect Joe Biden has filled out his Cabinet picks ahead of Inauguration Day, and is pushing Congress to confirm his nominees.