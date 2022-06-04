Potential Tropical Cyclone One

-
Rain reports from around the Miami area indicate a widespread area of 9 to 10 inches near the immediate waterfront, into the Central Business District.
Skies should clear across the Tampa Bay area by Sunday, bringing lower rain chances.
The system could bring the potential of 6-10 inches of rain across Charlotte, Collier, and Lee counties, with locally higher totals possible near coastal areas.
The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before its arrival on Saturday.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect over the Florida Keys and the peninsula from I-4 south valid through at least the start of the weekend.
Forecasters say the broad area of low pressure will move into the Gulf of Mexico and could produce heavy rain over the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.
Regardless of ultimate track or intensity, interests in the western Caribbean, Florida Keys, and South Florida can expect an uptick in moisture and rainfall chances for the rest of the week.
The system has a 70 percent chance of development by the end of the week.