Partisan School Board Elections

A Florida House subcommittee voted in support of putting a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot.
More school board candidates are seeking office for political reasons than in decades past, and voters need to be savvy at the polls, says Florida Atlantic University associate professor Meredith Mountford.
In the run-up to the midterm elections, a growing number of conservative groups are turning their attention to often-ignored school board races. Their aim is to put conservatives in control of more school systems to scale back teachings on race and sexuality.
Of the 30 candidates endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis,19 won their races Aug. 23, and another six are headed to the general election in November.
The governor endorsed three school board candidates in Sarasota County and they all won.
School board campaigns officially are non-partisan races, but this year — more than ever — politics is front and center. What’s at stake for parents, teachers, students and voters when state politics comes to public school boards?
The bill requires school districts to allow parents to have input in selecting library books and other instructional materials.
Florida School Board Association drops its national membership as Republicans consider making local board races partisanIn making his proposal, state GOP Chairman Joe Gruters says the school board races have grown increasingly political.
State Sen. Joe Gruters says the measure is meant to bringing more transparency to school boards.
An effort to return school board elections to partisan races is back—with a powerful sponsor.
Bills filed in the Florida House and Senate would give voters a say in whether to turn school board elections into partisan contests.