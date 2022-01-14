-
The Justice Department announced the new indictment alleging an effort to "oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power."
-
The federal government has charged Stewart Rhodes and 10 others with seditious conspiracy in the most serious case to emerge from its investigation into the Capitol riot.
-
The District of Columbia is seeking damages from the two far-right groups for allegedly conspiring to terrorize the city with the violent attack on Jan. 6.
-
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has issued five new subpoenas for witnesses lawmakers want to hear from, in addition to 40 witnesses subpoenaed already.
-
NPR has identified previously undisclosed connections between the far-right anti-government group the Oath Keepers and defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
-
The Biden administration says millions of U.S. workers must be vaccinated by Jan. 4. Young people are protesting at the climate summit. Some police have ties to a far-right anti-government militia.
-
Hacked records purported to be from the extremist group Oath Keepers include the names of active-duty law enforcement officers in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, NPR and WNYC/Gothamist found.
-
In an interview, Sheriff Chad Bianco sought to minimize his past affiliation with the group, 17 members of which have been indicted in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Caleb Berry, 20, of Tampa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding.
-
Mark Grods pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. The 54-year-old Alabama man has also agreed to cooperate with investigators.
-
The conspiracy case involving the Oath Keepers extremist group is one of the most closely watched of those related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
-
The Justice Department has secured its first guilty plea in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack investigation. A founding member of an anti-government militia group has pleaded guilty on two counts.