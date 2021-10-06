NPR Top Stories

-
In an interview, Sheriff Chad Bianco sought to minimize his past affiliation with the group, 17 members of which have been indicted in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The vote comes amid a stalemate between Republican and Democratic lawmakers, as the country inches closer to a Treasury Department deadline on the debt limit.
But a majority of the court appeared inclined to defer to the government's position that the release of information on Abu Zubaydah's treatment would hurt national security.
On a podcast, Steele called vaccine mandates "sick" and "scary" and questioned why former President Barack Obama identifies as Black even though he was raised by his white mother.
President Obama called for a greater focus on Asia to prepare for the challenges of the 21st century. A decade later, Obama's vice president, now President Biden, seems intent on making it happen.
The case's central issue concerns whether a Guantánamo Bay detainee who has never been charged with a crime can subpoena testimony from the CIA contractors who supervised his torture.
In his new Netflix special, Dave Chappelle tries — and often fails — to justify button-pushing jokes about gay people, transgender people and feminists.
Lucasfilms has partnered with several Japanese anime studios for the new animated series Star Wars: Visions — but this isn't the first time Star Wars has drawn inspiration from Japanese entertainment.
U.S. manufacturers are still struggling to keep pace with booming demand. The culprit? Sometimes, it's a single missing part.
The Dow Jones slumped over 600 points as financial troubles at property developer China Evergrande Group became the latest in a growing list of concerns for Wall Street.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is hopping a purple bus for his "Return-to-School Road Trip." His message to students and educators: It's good to be back.
President Biden gives his first address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He may find some skepticism for his pitch to work together on COVID-19 and climate after some recent decisions.