Djokovic is a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Government rules still prevent him from entering the country. That is why he had to withdraw from the Miami Open next week.
Gov. Ron DeSantis even proposed allowing the No. 1-ranked tennis player to arrive in Miami by boat to circumvent U.S. refusal to let unvaccinated noncitizens fly into the country.
The world's top-ranked player Novak Djokovic won't play at the upcoming BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells after losing his bid to enter the U.S. unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.
Tennis legend Steffi Graf is handing off one of her crowns to another legend. Novak Djokovic surpassed her record with a No. 1 ranking for 378 weeks.
Finals weekend in tennis at the Australian Open; Mikaela Shiffrin continues her history-making run; and four NFL teams play tomorrow for a spot in the Super Bowl.
The unexpected star of the Australian Open is a 20-year-old tennis player who had never been outside of the U.S. before this tournament. Ben Shelton has played his way into the quarterfinals.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the NFL playoffs and the first week of action in the Australian Open.
The NFL playoffs kick off today; the Australian Open opens tomorrow; and the Olympic figure skating doping scandal continues.
Organizers at Roland-Garros said Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic should be allowed to compete at the French Open thanks to loosened COVID rules in France.
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Meadowlark Media's Howard Bryant about the drama at the Australian Open, and also about the NFL playoffs kicking off this weekend.
After months of speculation over whether the vaccine-skeptical star would take part in the Australian Open, Djokovic seemed set to play — then border officials revoked his visa, leaving him in limbo.
The tournament's defending champion posted a photo of himself smiling at an airport. But in Australia, some of the responses to his Twitter post were not happy ones.