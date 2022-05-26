-
This week on Modern Notebook: Tyler Kline shares a work for violin and voice by Kaija Saariaho titled Changing Light; plus, “Aroma Foliado” by Gabriela Ortiz, a string quartet work that is both inspired by Mozart, and alternates between dream sequences and Mexican rhythms.
-
Coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook, Tyler Kline shares music for bass clarinet by Isang Yun plus an orchestral work by Rain Worthington titled “Dreaming Through Fog.”
-
On the next Modern Notebook, hear a concerto for electric guitar and orchestra by Steven Mackey titled “Tuck and Roll,” plus works by Reena Esmail, Molly Joyce, and others.
-
Coming up on the next Modern Notebook, Tyler Kline shares music by Nico Muhly performed by the Claremont Trio, as well as a work for cello and voice by Yaz Lancaster titled “diepenveen.”