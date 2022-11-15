Migrant Flights

-
A circuit judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida state senator but offered advice on how the legal complaint can move forward. The suit challenged the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
-
The case has focused, at least in part, on requests by an open-government group for phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier.
-
The subpoenas sought to force testimony in a hearing Tuesday in the public-records lawsuit filed against the administration.
-
The Florida Center for Government Accountability claims the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor did not comply with public records requests.
-
When asked why they flights were postponed, DeSantis’ communications director, Taryn Fenske, noted that Florida has been busy dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
-
Vertol Systems Company sent an employee to the state capital to pick up a hard copy of a $950,000 check for organizing the flights after the state didn’t receive paperwork for a direct deposit to the company’s account.
-
The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
-
The lawsuit said the DeSantis administration provided some records but was not “responsive” to requests made Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 under Florida’s public-records law.
-
Hoy, el supuesto sueño americano sigue siendo un cuento atractivo entre los migrantes al sur de la frontera. Sin embargo, el objetivo ha cambiado.
-
On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss the migrant fallout, and why Florida ranks near the top of states in trying to ban books.
-
Attorneys for Civil Rights filed a federal civil rights class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha's Vineyard.
-
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took something of a victory lap this weekend for his controversial flight sending migrants to the tony northeastern island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.