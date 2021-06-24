Miami Building Collapse

-
As of Friday morning, 159 people remain unaccounted for, as rescue crews work at the scene. The suit says the condo association failed to "secure and safeguard" the owners' lives and property.
-
"The people that got out are never gonna go back and live in that building, of course. And so some of them have lost everything that they had," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
-
The building was undergoing a county-required 40-year inspection. There were some indications the area of the building was sinking.
-
The daughter of a woman who lived at the collapsed condo spent the entire day at the scene and the family reunification area, where panicked family members asked about their missing loved ones.
-
Search and rescue efforts continue in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach, after the partial collapse of a 12-story building early Thursday morning.
-
"We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The number of fatalities has risen to four.
-
More than 150 people remain unaccounted for after a 12-story condo building partially collapsed near Miami. Rescue workers are using sonar and dogs to search for survivors in the rubble.
-
Mayor Charles Burkett tells NPR that video of the collapse shows that "it was obvious that these buildings just sort of came straight down on top of each other."
-
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and several other agencies responded to the scene in Surfside, off Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach, and worked to rescue people following the collapse at the Champlain Towers condo building.
-
After A DEA Building Collapsed In 1974, Engineer Created Recertification Program To Prevent Future DisastersEngineer John Pistorino was a newly licensed engineer working for Miami-Dade County when the DEA building collapse led him to create the inspection program.
-
The partial collapse of a building in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach, has left at least one person dead, many injured, and dozens missing. Here are some ways to give back.
-
At least 19 South American nationals are among the 99 people still unaccounted for in Surfside's condominium collapse. Several had come for COVID-19 vaccinations.