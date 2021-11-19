-
WUSF wants to amplify your voices and give you an outlet to share your thoughts on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.
Rittenhouse was 17 years old and armed with an AR-15-style rifle when he fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third in August 2020. A jury found he acted in self-defense on a night of unrest.
Psychology experts say like any jury, the 12 men and women tasked with deciding the Kyle Rittenhouse case come into the courtroom with their own biases that affect how they view evidence.
The jury has now deliberated for about 23 hours, including nearly an hour spent reviewing versions of two key videos that captured Rittenhouse's first deadly encounter that night.
Jurors spent 46 minutes reviewing two crucial videos — an FBI surveillance recording and footage shot from a drone. Rittenhouse's lawyers called again for a mistrial, this time over the drone video.
The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial began deliberating Tuesday. They'll have to decide if he was defending himself when he shot three people or caused needless deaths by acting as a vigilante.
From playing Jeopardy! and quoting Shakespeare to admonishing the lead prosecutor and dismissing a juror over possible bias, Judge Bruce Schroeder has repeatedly come under the spotlight.
After eight days of testimony and hours of closing arguments, the 12 jurors began deliberating Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse is charged with five felony counts and faces life in prison if convicted.
The jury in Wisconsin will decide whether it was self-defense when Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally, during police protests in 2020.
The prosecution and defense offered closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Monday. A jury will decide whether Rittenhouse's shooting of three men, killing two of them, was in self-defense.
Lawyers for Rittenhouse say he was acting in self-defense when he killed two protesters last year in Wisconsin. He faces life in prison if convicted.
As jurors prepare to hear closing arguments in the trial against Kyle Rittenhouse, NPR's A Martinez asks law professor Keith Findley what makes this case so complicated.