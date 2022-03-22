-
President Biden's Supreme Court nominee appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions from lawmakers in her bid to become the first Black woman on the nation's high court.
NPR's A Martínez talks with Judge Bruce Selya, a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals and a longtime friend of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Democrats are hoping to finish Jackson's confirmation process before Congress leaves for Easter recess April 11.
Confirmation hearings opened Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. She's the first Black woman nominated for the nation's highest court.
Read the opening remarks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson prepared to read on Monday, the first day of her Supreme Court nomination hearing.
If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court, and she would be one of four women on the court, the largest number ever to serve at one time.
Next week the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge President Biden has tapped as his Supreme Court nominee.
NPR's Michel Martin to speaks with former Federal Public Defender Martin Sabelli about why he thinks so few public defenders are appointed to federal judgeships.
NPR's Michel Martin to speaks with Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, about the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to Tomiko Brown-Nagin, dean of Harvard Radcliffe Institute, about President Biden's historic nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
President Biden is expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
President Biden announced Judge Jackson, 51, will be his nominee to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.