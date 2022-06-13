-
The legendary El Chapultepec has closed after 87 years in business — not only because of the pandemic, but also because Denver has changed.
-
Some time ago, author Barbara Shoup of Indianapolis was talking to a friend and he had an idea for a book about a teenage boy growing up in the 1960s who…
-
The new documentary One Fast Move or I'm Gone uses various artists to voice Jack Kerouac's novel Big Sur. Director Curt Worden and biographer Joyce Johnson discuss the beat poet's relationship with the California coast.
-
For the first time, the 120-foot-long scroll manuscript for Jack Kerouac's On the Road has gone on display unrolled. The giant scroll can be seen from end to end at the University of Iowa Museum of Art -- though its ending is missing, reportedly chewed by a dog.
-
Doctor Sax and the Great World Snakeis an audio drama that recounts the sinister figures that populate the mind of an adolescent boy. Jack Kerouac wrote the original screenplay, based on vampires and witches he conjured up during his own childhood. NPR's Bob Edwards talks to Kerouac's nephew Jim Sampas, who discovered the manuscript and produced a new version on CD.