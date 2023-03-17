Instagram News

-
Young social media influencers bring new hope and excitement to Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaignThe TikTok and Instagram influencers aim to raise $200,000 for people who need help.
One lawmaker says he’d like to work with others on legislation that would give officers more leeway to intervene in youth cases based on information posted online before a shooting takes place.
Her Instagram account is filled with ideas that will satisfy both kids and adults alike.
Twin complaints from the Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general paint a portrait of a company protecting its power at all costs.
The state and federal officials say Facebook's acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram violated competition laws and served to stifle rivals by giving the social network an unfair advantage.
The Facebook-owned social media giant will use the information to ensure a safer platform for younger users and more accurately targeted ads across the board.
"The idea is to try to 'depressurize' Instagram, make it less of a competition," the company's CEO Adam Mosseri announced on Friday.
Photojournalists and reporters on the campaign trail are using Instagram to transmit behind-the-scenes photos that you otherwise wouldn't see.