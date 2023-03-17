-
Meet Clarence Fort, organizer of the Tampa 1960 sit-ins, and Mark E. Leib, the playwright behind the new production spotlighting the events.
-
The administrative legal challenge seeks to force the Florida Department of Education to roll back its media specialist training and follow the language of HB 1467.
-
A GOP-controlled subcommittee approved the proposal following often-emotional testimony about issues such as women’s health and pregnancies caused by rapes.
-
The nonprofit, American Oversight, is requesting records involving communication between state and federal education officials, outside groups, and the office of Gov. DeSantis.