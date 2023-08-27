Hurricane Idalia

-
Big Bend residents are unlikely to forget the destructiveness of Hurricane Michael in 2018. Although Michael didn’t do its worst in Tallahassee, it wrought havoc in neighboring counties.
The Department of Transportation will stop collecting tolls in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.
Since 1955, 13 Atlantic storm names beginning with “I” have been retired, according to the National Weather Service. That happens when a storm’s death toll or destruction is so severe that using its name again would be insensitive.
Florida residents are evacuating from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Idalia will hit the state as a major hurricane by Wednesday.
We speak with a AAA Auto Club spokesperson about current gas prices and potential fuel hoarding ahead of a storm. Plus, Florida's ag and consumer services commissioner gives an update on the contaminated gas which came out of Port Tampa this weekend.
The National Hurricane Center has issued alerts for Florida counties ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a hurricane and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
The orders were issued ahead of Idalia, which could make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.
Sandbags are most likely going to benefit residents living in flood-prone areas, and even then the county allotment of 10 bags will only protect one or two doorways. Officials are encouraging those who don't really need them to leave the supply for others.
If Idalia makes landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday as expected, sustained winds of 111-129 mph are likely near the center of circulation along the immediate coastal areas.
DeSantis’ campaign schedule had called for him to be in South Carolina Monday. It was not immediately clear where he would go forward with those appearances.
Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida. Idalia could approach Florida on Wednesday with winds of up to 100 mph.
Tropical Depression Ten has now intensified into Tropical Storm Idalia. The NHC is forecasting landfall as a Category 1 hurricane (winds up to 90 mph) along the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday.