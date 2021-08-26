-
A spokesman for AAA says the price of gas could increase 10-20 cents a gallon this week.
Hurricane Ida rapidly gained strength right before it hit Louisiana this weekend. Abnormally hot water in the Gulf of Mexico acted as fuel for the storm.
The traditional peak of hurricane season is just under two weeks away.
The western half of the Florida Panhandle can expect gusty rain squalls Monday morning that will spread east toward Panama City and Tallahassee by Monday afternoon.
Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River.
Michel Martin speaks with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell about how the federal government is responding to Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday.
Hurricane Ida hit southern Louisiana today as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Officials had ordered mandatory evacuations along the coast ahead of the storm's arrival.
New Orleans residents who lived through Hurricane Katrina's devastation are now confronting another hurricane of epic scale. Some people are riding out the storm because they can't afford to leave.
"This is one of the strongest storms to make landfall in modern times," Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Sunday afternoon.
Outer rain bands from Ida moved through much of the Florida Panhandle Sunday morning, and in a few cases prompted tornado and flash flood warnings.
Hurricane Ida is approaching the northern Gulf Coast and it appears Louisiana is expected to get the worst of the storm.
At 11 a.m., the eye of the extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane Ida was nearing the southeastern coast of Louisiana.