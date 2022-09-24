Hurricane Ian

-
Ian remains forecasted to parallel the Gulf Coast before making landfall with the Sun Coast Thursday. Tornado risk increases from I-4 south today.
After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen further before reaching Florida as early as Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph.
The center of Ian is expected to move near or over western Cuba overnight into early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the storm will knock out power in parts of the state.
Even more than the wind and rain, it's the possible storm surge of up to ten feet in places where people live that really concerns the mayor.
Hundreds of thousands of residents in the region are under mandatory evacuation orders, though some still plan to hunker down.
It includes the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Suncoast Parkway, and Veterans Expressway.
DeSantis said the storm’s track indicated an expected landfall around Levy County, but the track remained uncertain.
Monroe County officials will decide Monday afternoon whether to close schools but already warned residents in RVs and campers to evacuate areas from the Seven Mile Bridge west to Key West.
NASA said it will continue to watch the development and forecast of the storm.
Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders rippled through counties in the greater Tampa Bay region on Monday.
Ian is expected to continue rapidly strengthening. Landfall possible from the Big Bend to the greater Tampa Bay region during the middle to end of the week.