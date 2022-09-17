Hurricane Fiona

-
Forecasters say Fiona will stay away from the Florida coastline, but it will likely lead to rough surf up and down the East Coast of Florida.
The storm is wreaking havoc on the island's already fragile power grid.
Fiona strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday that caused an entire blackout of the island, and forecasters say it could produce up to 25 inches possible in isolated areas.
The group is developing a directory of organizations that can help.
Puerto Rico was under a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Fiona is poised to produce up to 12 inches of rain. The current track takes it north and away from the U.S. East Coast.
Fiona is expected to reach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Saturday before reaching the Dominican Republic Sunday afternoon.
Official forecasts indicate a continued westerly track, likely reaching the Leeward Islands by late Friday with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Unfavorable wind shear keeps the chance for development low for all these systems.