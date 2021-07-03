Hurricane Elsa

-
The worst spots for erosion were found on the north and south ends of Indian Rocks Beach, which had been renourished recently.
Tropical Storm Elsa, downgraded from a hurricane overnight Wednesday, caused minimal damage to the Tampa Bay Area, but people still experienced some power outages and fallen trees in the middle of roads.
While Elsa's impacts to the Tampa Bay region were minimal, the governor reminded Floridians that hurricane season is just beginning.
As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to make its way across Florida and away from the Tampa Bay, here's what's happening.
Tropical Storm Elsa's center made landfall around 11 a.m. in Taylor County, a lightly populated area along north Florida's Gulf Coast.
It's hard not to stare into the eye of any storm, but the more mundane storm effects can pack a punch, so pay attention.
Tropical Storm conditions are possible as soon as Monday in the Keys and are likely to spread northward into South Florida late Monday into Monday night.