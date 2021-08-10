Hospitalizations COVID-19

-
The CDC now says 21,500 cases were recorded Saturday, 19,567 Sunday, and 15,319 Monday.
-
About 50 ambulances a day are having to wait over an hour to offload patients because emergency rooms do not have the space or staff for new patients, officials said.
-
Hospital staff are working hard to ensure patients with urgent needs get quality care, including those sick with COVID-19. But the surge in patients means those not in crisis may have to wait.
-
Mary Mayhew with the Florida Hospital Association says the delta variant is sending thousands of mostly-unvaccinated patients into hospitals around the state. Health workers are feeling the strain.
-
The decline in hospitalizations comes as Florida's COVID-19 death toll approaches 37,000.
-
More younger adults are entering Florida hospitals sick with COVID-19, as the mostly vaccinated senior population makes progress. Health experts say the shift stresses the need to get more shots in arms.
-
The state reports 6,906 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 50 deaths.
-
The state reported 5,556 new positive coronavirus cases, while the greater Tampa Bay region reported 24 deaths — including 17 in Polk County.
-
Daily case counts and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are starting to trend downward in Florida.
-
The positivity rate of people who tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time dropped to 8.63%, the lowest it's been since Dec. 27 when it was 9.69%.
-
Some parts of the country are now grappling with a post-Thanksgiving surge of patients, while others dodged that fate. What lessons can we learn as we head into the Christmas season?
-
Medical advances have reduced the infection fatality rate in the U.S. But experts warn that indoor gatherings, cold temperatures and pandemic fatigue augur dark months ahead.