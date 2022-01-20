Fresh Take Florida

-
DeSantis outlined his priorities for the 2022 legislative session — including the economy, education and immigration — while defending his decision not to lock down the state during the coronavirus.
Fuchs said he will remain president until a new president is appointed — likely in early 2023. He plans to return to conducting research and teaching electrical and computer engineering at the university.
Paul Graves Williams remains in custody at a treatment center until he's deemed competent to stand trial. Said his sister-in-law: “If he wasn’t crazy when he went in, he may be crazy now.”
They spent more than seven months — including filing a federal lawsuit that is still pending — trying to get permission for an in-person ceremony.
Sen. Elizabeth Fetterhoff reintroduced her bill, saying she opposes vaccine mandates for first responders because of the potential for mass resignations that threaten public safety.
Some counties are requesting extra money to cover the costs that will be incurred, including the mandate that ballot drop-off boxes be guarded by an employee of the elections office when in use.
Lothar Weimann, 68, protested that he felt fine, failing to recognize the life-and-death stakes he was experiencing. His 7-year-old German Shepherd knew differently and alerted a neighbor.