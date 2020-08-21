-
A preliminary state tally for 2020 found 619 manatees were killed, up from last year and the second highest number in the last five years.
The cause of the decline and death of the Apalach is far more complex than just climate change.
It’s considering further restrictions on deer carcasses and other parts harvested outside of Florida.
Diamondback Terrapins are edging their way toward the endangered species list. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the turtle as vulnerable to extinction due to its declining population.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted for the ban in an effort to replenish the oyster population.
Reptile breeders, exhibitors and shop owners said the proposals threaten the nature of their business, including public education about species. A vote is expected in December.
It involved as many as 3,600 squirrels that were smuggled into South Korea.
The discussion was put together because of a “significant” increase in sales of licenses and boats.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently announced the removal of the 5,000th Burmese python from the Everglades.FWC has been…
Florida's $30 million stone crab industry is snapping mad over a state government change that reduces by five weeks the seven-month harvest season for…
When it comes to finding a proper mate, Florida’s ridged cactus corals have the odds stacked against them. Between rising water temperatures, coastal…
Florida wildlife authorities say a new virus afflicting freshwater turtles appears to be spreading.Sick and dead turtles now are showing up in the…