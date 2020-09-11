Florida Department of Health

-
The county hosted another community vaccination event, this time at a Baptist church in downtown Tampa. The goal is to make the vaccine more accessible in underserved communities.
Pinellas County officials say they will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to people ages 65 and older starting January 5th.
As the nation starved the public health system intended to protect communities against disease, staffing and funding fell faster and further in the Sunshine State, leaving it especially unprepared for the worst health crisis in a century.
COVID-19 numbers and figures are supposed to give us a road map about how, when and if we can get back to a more normal life, but there’s so much we’re still learning. We set out to figure out which numbers we should be paying attention to and to understand how Florida is doing.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned “policymakers” about problems with COVID-19 data collected and published by the state and said he directed the…
The number of cases of coronavirus in Florida has surpassed the total in the state of New York, with the addition of more than 21,000 new cases of…
The way hospitals in Florida update their available intensive care unit beds to the state may change. The department wants hospitals to report only the...
Clay County’s recently reported COVID-19 case numbers have been fluctuating in the state’s online database.
Rebekah Jones says she was fired after refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data. Her new portal is a reflection of how contentious coronavirus data has become amid battles over the states' reopening.
Florida has a growing number of children with a COVID-19 related illness, but how long it has been attacking children and the number of pediatric...
In a case that could have important implications for the medical-marijuana industry, Florida Supreme Court justices Wednesday waded into a battle about...
Three people who were evacuated from a nursing home in Seminole have died from COVID-19, according to the medical examiner's office in Pinellas County.…