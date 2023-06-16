Environmental Justice

-
The fundraising event was held May 22 at a lofty Bowling Green golf getaway — formerly owned by the Tampa-based fertilizer giant.
What could become the nation's first deep water aquaculture facility in federal offshore waters was first proposed in 2019 and would be located about 45 miles off Sarasota in the Gulf of Mexico.
Since so many tourist activities revolve around our beaches and bays, tourist development dollars should be used for projects to keep those waters clean. That's one of the proposals that came Thursday night from a panel of marine experts.
Congress has a chance once every five years to transform conservation in agriculture. Will they take it?
Abundant phosphate reserves made the Sunshine State a key player in the global fertilizer industry — leading to both riches and sacrifices.
The action was prompted by a lawsuit seeking to close a glaring loophole that had left many of the nation’s mountains of coal ash without federal regulations, but the agency would still exempt some disposal sites.
Leaders in North Port St. Joe had big plans for tourism, real estate, even a Black history museum. Then they found out, almost by accident, that elected officials had been pushing the LNG terminal for years without telling them.
Expected higher seas and more intense storms could arrive in the coming years and have severe impacts on coastal communities.
The university is working with counties across the state to research solutions and educate the public about sustainable practices.
Young people are most affected by the doom and gloom of climate change as they look toward the future. A climate change-certified therapist in Gainesville gives a voice to young people about how they feel about the changing climate.
This and similar amendments being considered in local communities in Florida and across the country are aimed at protecting wetlands and waterways and preventing hunting of iconic species.
There is no easy test or treatment for nontuberculosis mycobacteria. It can be transmitted through the water supply, but little is known about exactly where it lurks.