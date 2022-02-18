Don't Say Gay Law

-
Zander Moricz said in a series of social media posts that officials told him leaders have a signal to end his speech if he references his role in the lawsuit or the movement.
The Seminole County School Board voted unanimously to reverse the principal's decision and allow the photos to run in the yearbook.
After a state legislative session that produced a series of new laws regarding education, WUSF is airing teachers' voices, in their own words, about what they see as their main challenges.
Congressman Charlie Crist and the other Democratic gubernatorial candidates say their priority is to stop Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the “culture wars” he has championed.
Florida will no longer participate in the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, drawing alarm from doctors and child welfare agencies.
Florida officials recently rejected a slew of math textbooks, claiming they included "prohibited topics." Journalist Dana Goldstein theorizes the objections related to social-emotional learning.
The Walt Disney World complex's governing board says that when Florida created its special district, the state pledged not to alter that status unless all its debts are paid off.
Elliot Long says that he and his family have thought about leaving Florida, but realized that staying and “fighting the good fight” would be more impactful.
The governor signed two Disney-related measures passed during a special session on congressional redistricting, prompting credit-rating agency Fitch Ratings to place a “rating watch negative” on about $1 billion in outstanding debt.
Democratic lawmakers say the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District will be increased taxes for residents of Orange and Osceola Counties.
Florida lawmakers have cleared the way to punish the Walt Disney Corporation for its opposition to a new state law that limits school instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. The proposals strip Disney of its ability to collect taxes and issue bonds, and eliminate a social media carveout for theme parks.
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' flexed his power this week in Tallahassee as lawmakers okayed the governor's controversial redistricting plan and curbed Disney's special jurisdiction.