Don't Say Gay Bill

-
The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to approve the bill, with some changes. A Senate committee will consider a companion bill.
-
The bill would prohibit discussions about gender identity or sexual orientation in primary grade levels.
-
On the Florida Roundup, we discussed several bills that are making their way through the Florida Legislature that aim to set new rules for certain topics in public schools.
-
Supporters say the measure empowers parents to have a say in what their children learn. Critics argue it will harm LGBTQ kids. President Biden slammed the bill, which has Gov. Ron DeSantis' support.
-
Activists say it endangers children and echoes a previous wave of laws that sought to squelch LGBTQ conversations in the classroom.
-
They’re part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to push back against the so-called “woke” agenda.
-
Bills before the Florida Legislature would severely restrict what teachers can say when it comes to race, history and LGBTQ issues. The leader of Florida's largest teachers union says anti-public school policies have fractured public education.