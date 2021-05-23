-
One target of the governor is what is known as critical race theory, which is based on the premise that racism is embedded within American society and institutions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed civics curriculum would exclude the critical race theory. One educator says the theory doesn’t cause hate based on race, but instead provides insight on why such hate occurs.
Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined what he thought were acceptable topics to be taught in a civics curriculum that he said would get a $106 million boost through the federal CARES Act.