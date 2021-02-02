-
The spread of new strains raises new questions as two COVID-19 vaccines continue their rollout across the U.S. and another vaccine candidate preps for regulatory review. Here's what you need to know.
-
The CDC doesn't give a county breakdown, but on Thursday the state said the most cases were in Broward and Miami-Dade.
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer for Johnson & Johnson, about the latest data on the efficacy of the company's COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Newly discovered variants of COVID-19 in South Africa and Brazil could make the virus more infectious and may decrease the efficacy of vaccines.
-
More transmissible forms of the coronavirus have emerged on three continents, and at least one is circulating across the U.S. But scientists are especially worried about a variant spreading in Brazil.
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with biologists Pardis Sabeti and Sharon Peacock about how genomic sequencing was used in the U.K. to trace a new coronavirus variant and what the U.S. can learn from it.
-
The variant that emerged in Britain was first detected in the state last week in a Martin County man. California has 26 cases of the mutated virus.
-
The new strain, which likely originated in the U.K. in September, has spread to more than 30 countries across several continents. Meanwhile, the U.S. saw record COVID-19 deaths in December.
-
A contagious new strain of the coronavirus that has spread in Britain has been detected in a man in Florida, the state Department of Health said Thursday night.
-
Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement during an online conversation about the pandemic with Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he offered little additional information about the circumstances of the diagnosis.
-
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control says the COVID-19 variant spreading across England appears to be more contagious. Scientists examine what that means for the rest of the world.
-
Lawmakers reach a deal on a coronavirus relief package. A mutation of COVID-19 is discovered spreading in the U.K. Plus, the latest vaccine news from the U.S.