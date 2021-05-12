-
A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline has led to fuel shortages in parts of the southeast U.S. Florida is unaffected, but gas hoarding has caused some stations to run out.
-
Colonial Pipeline says it has "initiated the restart" of operations at the pipeline affected by a cyberattack as a wave of panic-buying empties out many gas stations across the Southeast.
-
More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily attributed to unwarranted panic-buying among drivers.
-
Energy Department officials, state governors and local gas station attendants across the Southeast are pleading with motorists to stop hoarding gas as Colonial Pipeline works to restore operations.
-
Parts of the state, including Tallahassee, get gas from places like Bainbridge, Georgia, where Colonial has a supply line.
-
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Amy Meyers Jaffe of Tufts University's Fletcher School and author of the book Energy's Digital Future about the cyberattack on a critical U.S. fuel pipeline.
-
A petroleum pipeline stretching from Texas to New York remains shut due to a ransomware attack. President Biden is calling for new infrastructure, yet the attack shows the threat to existing systems.
-
The massive pipeline, which supplies 45% of the East Coast's gasoline and jet fuel, was forced to shut down over the weekend. The company says it has one line operating under manual control.
-
Prices rose 10 cents across the state, but the Southeast could feel a larger sting following the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
-
Colonial Pipeline has not set a timetable for restoring full service. If the shutdown continues several days, it could affect gas prices in the Southeast, experts say.
-
An attack shuts down Colonial Pipeline, a major transporter of gasoline along the East Coast. A security analyst says the event shows the vulnerability of key elements of the nation's infrastructure.