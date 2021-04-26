Broward County Sheriff's Office

-
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law last week.
Florida’s top law enforcement agency confirms it is investigating Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony over a wider range of issues than it acknowledged six months ago.
Sheriff Gregory Tony took tight lead over former Sheriff Scott Israel. They were just over 4,000 votes apart late Tuesday night.
TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that proceedings resulting in his ouster “were little more than a sham,” former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel wants a...
The Florida sheriff who was suspended by the governor and accused of failing to prevent the Parkland school shooting has filed a lawsuit alleging Gov. Ron…
The new sheriff in the Florida county where last year's high school massacre happened says he'll improve training for deputies assigned to protect...
A Florida sheriff suspended this month by the governor and accused of failing to prevent a school shooting has requested a state Senate hearing.
Another Florida deputy who responded to February's Parkland high school massacre has been suspended.
South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday afternoon while shopping for a motorcycle in South Florida, according to the Broward...
The sheriff whose deputies responded to the Florida high school massacre received an overwhelming vote of no-confidence Thursday from the union that…
When Coral Springs police officer Gil Monzon arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School minutes after a gunman unleashed a massacre that killed 17,…
The Broward campus deputy widely lambasted for not entering Marjory Stoneman Douglas High during the massacre that killed 17 people insists he is no...