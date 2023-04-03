Bridget Ziegler

-
Tom Edwards, the sole moderate on the five-member board, has voiced his opposition to the deal. It's unclear where the other three members stand.
-
Tom Edwards says his opposition to the law that restricts classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, and to the state's school voucher expansion program, has made him a target for his conservative opponents.
-
The board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee development around Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday that they didn't quite have the power they thought they had.
-
Christian Ziegler, the new chair of the Republican Party of Florida, told the Florida Roundup that last November’s landslide victory served as a mandate for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP to continue its conservative agenda.
-
Among the changes it suggested during its first meeting are eliminating two cities that were created when the Florida Legislature in 1967 approved the theme park resort's self-governance.
-
A parents' rights activist, a Christian nationalist and three lawyer donors now have control over Walt Disney World's development capabilities, thanks to a bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
-
The law requires the governor to appoint a five-member board to oversee government services that the district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida.
-
Ziegler will replace state Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota, who decided not to run for reelection after holding the state chair position since 2019.
-
School boards have grown increasingly partisan, after more than two dozen of the candidates endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis won seats this election cycle.
-
The deal comes after two new school board members were sworn in, creating a 4-1 conservative majority.
-
Superintendent Brennan Asplen will not be fired, but the board voted 4-1 for him to negotiate his resignation package, which according to his contract calls for at least $87,000 in severance.
-
Brennan Asplen said in a letter it was with a "heavy heart" that he has accepted the end of his two years at the helm of the A-rated school district.