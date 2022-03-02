-
Said bill sponsor Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota: “This is all about transparency and making sure that parents know exactly what's being taught in their schools.”
The committees held their first meeting Tuesday night. They consist of 34 adults including parents and community members, and 15 high school juniors and seniors.
While many Florida school districts are facing complaints about books deemed inappropriate for minors, not all officials are in full support of banning them.
Pinellas County Schools removed "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from general circulation at two of its schools, saying the graphic novel was not age appropriate for all high school students.
The books have not been banned, but removed for the time being, while a thorough review of each piece takes place, according to the district.