Armaud Arbery

Rittenhouse was 17 years old and armed with an AR-15-style rifle when he fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third in August 2020. A jury found he acted in self-defense on a night of unrest.
Psychology experts say like any jury, the 12 men and women tasked with deciding the Kyle Rittenhouse case come into the courtroom with their own biases that affect how they view evidence.
Faith leaders from around the country gathered outside the Glynn County Courthouse in defiance of a defense attorney's efforts to keep Black pastors away from the trial.
The jury has now deliberated for about 23 hours, including nearly an hour spent reviewing versions of two key videos that captured Rittenhouse's first deadly encounter that night.
The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery returned to the stand to testify in his own defense for a second day. Travis McMichael says he feared for his life after confronting Arbery.
The nearly all-white jury has been sent home until Monday, when they're expected to hear closing arguments. Earlier in the day, Travis McMichael, who killed Arbery, underwent cross-examination.
Travis McMichael, one of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, took the stand in his own defense. He detailed his law enforcement training to explain his actions when he shot Arbery.
Jurors spent 46 minutes reviewing two crucial videos — an FBI surveillance recording and footage shot from a drone. Rittenhouse's lawyers called again for a mistrial, this time over the drone video.
"I want to give my side of the story," McMichael testified, saying the defendants chased Arbery because there had been break-ins in the area and at one point Arbery grabbed McMichael's shotgun.
The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial began deliberating Tuesday. They'll have to decide if he was defending himself when he shot three people or caused needless deaths by acting as a vigilante.
From playing Jeopardy! and quoting Shakespeare to admonishing the lead prosecutor and dismissing a juror over possible bias, Judge Bruce Schroeder has repeatedly come under the spotlight.
After eight days of testimony and hours of closing arguments, the 12 jurors began deliberating Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse is charged with five felony counts and faces life in prison if convicted.