Anti-Rioting Bill

Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb questions whether the bill would further burden local governments which often foot the bill for people in jails.
The governor touted Florida's growing economy and the reopening of classrooms during his State of the State address.
Among them: Where concealed weapons will be permitted, and a new class of laws involving rioting.
COVID-19 will be top of mind as the Florida Legislature begins its 2021 session. These will be the main topics they'll address.
Florida Capitol, Where It's Legal To Carry Guns, Braces For Possible Armed Protests As Political Tempers RageThe FBI has warned of possible protests at all 50 state Capitols starting Saturday.
DeSantis' comments were in response to an FBI report that groups were planning to protest at all 50 state capitols leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
It's in response to a bill that would increase penalties on violent protesters after some supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.
It would crack down on protests and make it difficult for local government officials to trim spending on law enforcement.