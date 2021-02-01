Alex Jones

-
The news that a Publix heir donated to President Trump's Jan. 6 Washington D.C. rally led to backlash on social media, with the hashtag #BOYCOTTPUBLIX trending on Twitter.
-
Four weeks after a similar event in the nation's capital, some 22,000 Trump supporters planned to rally in support of the president's efforts to overturn the results of the election.
-
"This is about losing one of the base freedoms that we have," a gun rights backer says in Richmond. The rally drew an estimated 22,000 people; officials say one person was arrested.
-
Protests of the George Zimmerman verdict remained largely peaceful this weekend, as social media continued to be the place to vent, bicker and debate over the killing of Trayvon Martin and its aftermath.