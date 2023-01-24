-
Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell also criticized the DeSantis administration's decision to block an advanced placement high school course in African American studies.
-
Black lawmakers, religious leaders and local elected officials are organizing events to speak out after the state Department of Education’s Office of Articulation earlier this month sent a letter The College Board that the Advanced Placement African American Studies course won’t be offered in Florida public schools.
-
Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, says the proposed course "wasn't indoctrination, it wasn't ideology, it was facts." He fears blocking it will harm students in Florida and beyond.
-
Florida rejected an Advancement Placement course on African American studies, saying it's "filled with" critical race theory. But scholars who helped create the course say it's not in lesson plans.
-
The state education department rejected the program, saying it is "inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."
-
A joint statement by Florida’s 28 state colleges said they stand for educational freedom and democratic citizenship, and reject what they termed as "indoctrination" and "woke" ideology.