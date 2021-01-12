-
"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," the vice president writes.
Ratified in 1967, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution gives the vice president the ability to assume the powers of the presidency if he has the support of the executive Cabinet.
With nine days left in the Trump presidency, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are forging ahead with plans to remove Trump from office.
More than half of House Democrats back articles of impeachment and are pressing leaders to reconvene next week to vote on them. Leaders warn if the president isn't removed they will proceed.
Tampa Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor was in the House office building when the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob of pro-Trump extremists. Here's what she had to say.