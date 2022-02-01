2022 Winter Olympics

-
37-year-old Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist, announced on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19 two days after arriving in Beijing for the 2022 Olympic Games.
Two days before the opening ceremony in Beijing, U.S. curlers Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys face an Australian pair in a mixed doubles match that was nearly upended by the COVID pandemic.
The ruling Communist Party is using the Games to promote winter sports, many of which are new to most Chinese, for fitness and business opportunities.
The Foreign Ministry said Minister Wang Yi made the demand in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday Beijing time.
Next week, Beijing will become the first city to host both Summer and Winter Olympics. To China, it's a big deal — even if a handful of countries are protesting China's human rights record.
Athletes and other attendees will be in a closed "loop" with strict rules about everything from daily testing for athletes to how spectators should respond — no cheering out loud, please!
If nations don't address high greenhouse gas emissions, by the 2080s, all but one of the 21 cities that previously hosted the Winter Games wouldn't be able to do so again, a new study has found.
The flame will be displayed only in enclosed venues that are deemed "safe and controllable," according to officials.
As athletes make final preparations for the Winter Olympics, human rights advocates are ramping up their criticism of host country China's alleged violations, particularly against its Uyghur minority.
NBC Sports officials say their plan of covering the Olympics from its Stamford, Conn., facility is a similar strategy used to cover the delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics last year.
The country with some of the world's strictest COVID-19 policies is gearing up to host the Winter Olympics amid a rise in global omicron infections. Here's how Beijing is preparing.