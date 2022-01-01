Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music. She originated the program in 1987 on WSHU Public Radio in her hometown of Fairfield, CT. Sunday Baroque has been distributed nationally since 1998, and is currently heard by more than a quarter million listeners every week on approximately 200 public radio stations and networks across the United States.

Suzanne is also a classically trained flutist who earned her Bachelor of Music degree from The University of Connecticut. She continues to perform frequently as a soloist and chamber musician, and has especially enjoyed collaborating with some of her musically talented public radio colleagues in performances for listeners across the country, including in West Lafayette, IN, Phoenix, AZ, Cincinnati, Ohio, across Connecticut and on Long Island, NY, and in March 2012 and October 2016 as guest soloist with members of the Guam Symphony Orchestra in Tumon.

When she is not making radio or playing her flute, Suzanne’s hobbies include reading, running, cooking, baking and traveling. She is also passionate about the cause of literacy; she was a longtime volunteer tutor and board member for her local Literacy Council, and she is currently a community advisory board member for a children’s literacy initiative.