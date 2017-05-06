9 Images
Sugar Hill Community Partners
GasPlantRedevelopment1_SugarHill_120222.JPG
Renderings show the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. (Sugar Hill Community Partners / Courtesy)
GasPlantRedevelopment11_SugarHill_120222.JPG
Renderings show the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. (Sugar Hill Community Partners / Courtesy)
GasPlantRedevelopment5_SugarHill_120222.JPG
Renderings show the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. (Sugar Hill Community Partners / Courtesy)
GasPlantRedevelopment6_SugarHill_120222.JPG
Renderings show the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. (Sugar Hill Community Partners / Courtesy)
GasPlantRedevelopment3_SugarHill_120222.JPG
Renderings show the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. (Sugar Hill Community Partners / Courtesy)
GasPlantRedevelopment8_SugarHill_120222.JPG
Renderings show the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. (Sugar Hill Community Partners / Courtesy)
GasPlantRedevelopment9_SugarHill_120222.JPG
Renderings show the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. (Sugar Hill Community Partners / Courtesy)
GasPlantRedevelopment2_SugarHill_120222.JPG
Renderings show the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. (Sugar Hill Community Partners / Courtesy)
GasPlantRedevelopment4_SugarHill_120222.JPG
Renderings show the Sugar Hill Community Partners proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field. (Sugar Hill Community Partners / Courtesy)
1/9