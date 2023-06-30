USF will close its golf course in September

The University of South Florida will be closing its golf course on Sept. 5.

In an email to alumni Thursday, USF president Rhea Law said its an "opportunity to re-imagine the property for a use that more closely aligns with the mission of the university."

Law said the course has been losing about $200,000 annually, and the clubhouse and golf cart storage facility have aged to a point that they have been forced to close in recent years.

Rebuilding these facilities would likely require a multimillion-dollar investment from the university.

The Claw at USF Golf Course is no longer the official home of the USF men’s and women’s golf teams. It’s not used as their primary location for full course practice or competitions.

After the course closes for public play, USF will continue to use the existing golf team complex on site that provides practice facilities, locker rooms and study areas for the varsity golf teams.

No decisions have been made for the future of the golf course site. The golf course is not being closed to house the on-campus football stadium.

USF has already selected a site for the stadium located on the east side of the

Tampa campus known as Sycamore Fields.

You can view a FAQ about the golf course here.