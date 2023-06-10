Jaguars plan community 'huddles' for Stadium of the Future project

The Jaguars will share their vision for their proposed Stadium of the Future with Duval County residents next week.

The team released illustration Wednesday for an enclosed stadium that would cost between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion. It would seat 62,000 fans for NFL games and 71,500 for college football games.

“We don’t know that’s what the city wants, and we don’t know that’s what the community wants,” team President Mark Lamping told reporters Wednesday. “But, starting Monday, we’re going to go meet with the community, 14 different town hall meetings over a course of 10 days, sharing details and seeking input from the community. And, I’m sure we will have a better plan coming out of those 14 town hall meetings than we have today.”

The first of 14 community huddles will take place Monday at Strings Sports Brewery in Springfield. Here's the full schedule:

June 12 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strings Sports Brewery, 1850 N. Main St., Jacksonville.

June 13 — 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Ramada by Wyndham, 3130 Hartley Road, Jacksonville.

June 14 — 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, 3985 Hunt Club Road, Jacksonville.

June 15 — 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Hyatt Place Jacksonville Airport, 14565 Duval Road, Jacksonville.

June 16 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road S., Jacksonville.

June 17 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Deerwood Country Club, 10239 Golf Club Drive, Jacksonville.

June 17 — 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Atlantic Beach Country Club, 1600 Selva Marina Drive, Atlantic Beach.

June 19 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community First Igloo, 3605 Philips Highway, Jacksonville.

June 19 — 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites Jacksonville West, 561 Chaffee Point Blvd., Jacksonville.

June 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grounds of Grace, 1633 University Blvd N., Jacksonville.

June 20 — 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Bradham and Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave W., Jacksonville.

June 21 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Casa Marina Hotel & Restaurant, 691 N 1st St., Jacksonville Beach.

June 21 — 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St., Jacksonville.

June 22 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville.

Jaguars leadership held similar community meetings as it sought to share the team’s ideas for the Shipyards development and the Miller Electric Center in 2021. At that time, Lamping said hosting community conversations was a lesson learned from the team’s failed attempt at developing Lot J in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.