An eagle's nest forces cancellation of Clearwater Threshers fireworks

A fireworks show scheduled for Saturday following a Clearwater Threshers baseball game at BayCare Ballpark has been canceled due to fears it would disrupt an eagle's nest near the stadium.

In a statement, the team said it was canceling the show "out of an abundance of caution" after a recommendation from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"Although we understand that fans may be disappointed by the cancellation of the fireworks, we cannot, in good conscience, take any action that could potentially endanger these eaglets," the statement read. "We are a responsible community partner with amazing fans, and we believe they will support our decision.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, two fledgling eagles were found nesting in a cell-phone tower on the east side of U.S. 19, across the highway from BayCare Ballpark.

While the fireworks show will not be held, the Threshers will play their regularly scheduled 6:30 p.m. game against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Postgame fireworks have been a regular part of Saturday home games since 2004, according to the statement.

The team's website also lists Fourth of July fireworks shows on July 4 and 8. It was not immediately known whether those shows will be canceled.

