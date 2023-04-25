Bulls take the next step towards an on-campus stadium

USF has taken the next step towards an on-campus Bulls stadium.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the University of South Florida has signed a design and construction contract with Barton Malow.

The latest update from the university, which was released on March 7 of this year, reiterated last year's announcement that it would work with construction company Barton Malow and architectural design company Populous.

It added that the budget for the project would be $22 million, and that the project would be completed by 2026.

The Barton Malow contract, which was obtained by Tampa Bay Times reporters through a public records request, indicates that the stadium itself will cost about $14.8 million, leaving additional funding for yet unannounced USF-related experiences.

The contract also lays out the structure of the stadium, which will have five different levels and seat 35,000.

The Times reports that because USF has only authorized the design phase of the project, it can walk away without penalty if it doesn't approve of the final cost or design plan.

USF has stated that the stadium will be built on the East side of the Tampa campus, a location known to the campus community as Sycamore Fields.

A tweet by USF Football announced that the first game scheduled for 2026 will be at home on Sept. 5 against FIU.

The Tampa Bay Times report says that if the stadium is not ready to host home games for the 2026 season, the Bulls will receive $2 million for every missed game.

Until the new stadium's completion, the bulls are expected to renew their contract with Raymond James Stadium, which expired after last year's season.