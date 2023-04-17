NHL playoffs: How the Lightning and Maple Leafs match up

The Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs starting Tuesday in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

The series, which has been locked in for some time, is a rematch from the first round last year, when the Lightning rallied from a 3-2 series deficit to win in seven games.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly have yet to win a playoff series in Toronto. The Lightning have the playoff pedigree and the best goaltender in the world in Andrei Vasilevskiy, but they've also played so much hockey because of three trips to the final — and two wins — since the fall of 2020.

Toronto is favored, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. On paper, the team that added 2019 Stanley Cup winner and playoff MVP Ryan O'Reilly among several trade deadline pickups is better than Tampa Bay and looks ready to advance.

At a glance

WHO: Tampa Bay Lightning (46-30-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -158, Lightning +135; over/under is 6

SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Tuesday, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7:30 p.m., ESPN, Bally Sports Sun

Game 2: Thursday, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., ESPN, Bally Sports Sun

Game 3: April 22, Amalie Arena, Tampa, 7 p.m.., TBS, Bally Sports Sun

Game 4: April 24, Amalie Arena, Tampa, 7:30 p.m., TBS, Bally Sports Sun

Game 5: April 27, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Time TBD, National TV TBD, Bally Sports Sun *

Game 6: April 29, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Time TBD, National TV TBD, Bally Sports Sun *

Game 7: May 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Time TBD, National TV TBD, Bally Sports Sun *

* - If necessary

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. The Maple Leafs went 2-1 against the Lightning in the regular season. In their last regular-season matchup on Dec. 3, the Lightning won 4-3 in overtime. Brayden Point led the Lightning with two goals. ... Tampa Bay is 46-30-6 overall with a 12-13-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have given up 252 goals while scoring 280 for a +28 scoring differential. ... Toronto is 15-7-4 against the Atlantic Division and 50-21-11 overall. The Maple Leafs have a 22-6-5 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 33 goals and 51 assists for the Lightning. Point has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games. Mitchell Marner has scored 30 goals with 69 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game. Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: day to day (lower body). Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (undisclosed), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (head), Mark Giordano: day to day (undisclosed), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine), Sam Lafferty: day to day (undisclosed).

